Holdrege Street Closures Begin Monday
(KFOR NEWS June 19, 2020) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, June 22, Holdrege Street between North 47th and North 70th streets will be closed in segments for curb and street reconstruction and resurfacing: The closure schedule is planned as follows:
- North 47th to North 48th streets – lane closures only. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
- North 48th to North 50th streets – full closure. Detour route is North 48th Street to Vine Street to North 56th Street.
- North 50th to North 56th streets – full closure. Detour route is North 48th Street to Vine Street to North 56th Street.
- North 56th Street to North Cotner Boulevard – full closure. Detour route is North 56th Street to Vine Street to North 66th Street.
- North Cotner Boulevard to North 70th Street – full closure. Detour route is North 66th Street to Vine Street to North 70th Street.
Access to homes will be maintained whenever possible. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times. StarTran Bus Route 42-Bethany will also be detoured in this area. This work is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour route or seek an alternate route. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.
More information on this project can be found at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: holdrege). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.
