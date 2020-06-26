Hold Cops Accountable Committee Held First Meeting Thursday
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–The first Hold Cops Accountable meeting was held Thursday night at the Malone Community Center. The group will meet bi-monthly to take public input to develop reports and answers on HCA social media and website.
The HCA committee has 5 subcommittees: language, policy, investigations, community engagement, and structural disparity. Made up of about ten people each.
Those committee will come up with reports of problems or answer questions posed during future meetings, then post them online.