Hokies FANS ROCK METALLICA ANYWAY!

Virginia Tech fans weren’t going to let the NCAA stop them from rocking out to “Enter Sandman”.

The Metallica classic has long been used as the entrance music for the Hokies FOR ALL SPORTS – but the NCAA banned the song from being played at Cassel Coliseum during March Madness, because the arena is technically considered a neutral site during the tournament.

That didn’t stop the fans, however – video shows the fans singing ‘Enter Sandman’ acapella as the game tipped off on Friday.

It seems to be working – the Hokies won Friday and Sunday to reach the Sweet 16.

Check the football team walkout below!