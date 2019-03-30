Hoiberg To Be Nebraska’s Men’s Basketball Coach

Fred Hoiberg is expected to be the next head coach of the Nebraska Men’s basketball team. A deal is being finalized this weekend.

Hoiberg played for Iowa State before launching a decade-long career in the NBA. Known for his high powered offenses, Hoiberg took over as head coach for Iowa State in 2010 and led them to four NCAA tournament appearances, including one Sweet Sixteen. He then left for the Chicago Bulls, where he was head coach until was fired at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

Hoiberg was born in Lincoln, and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, coached Nebraska in the 1950s and 1960s.

A formal announcement and press conference is expected early next week