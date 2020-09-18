      Weather Alert

HOCUS POCUS drinks?

Sep 18, 2020 @ 12:33pm

 

This might make your magical dreams come true.

You can now order a trio of “Hocus Pocus” frapps from the Starbucks so-called “secret” menu.

The drinks are inspired by the Sanderson sisters and their witchy personalities in the Disney movie.

First up, is Winifred: it’s a green tea Frappuccino with white mocha, peppermint syrup, and crushed strawberries.

Next up, the Mary drink: which apparently tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry.

And finally the Sarah: A sweet berry-flavored frapp topped with ginger powder and whipped cream.

 