HOCUS POCUS drinks?

This might make your magical dreams come true.
You can now order a trio of “Hocus Pocus” frapps from the Starbucks so-called “secret” menu.
The drinks are inspired by the Sanderson sisters and their witchy personalities in the Disney movie.
First up, is Winifred: it’s a green tea Frappuccino with white mocha, peppermint syrup, and crushed strawberries.
Next up, the Mary drink: which apparently tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry.
And finally the Sarah: A sweet berry-flavored frapp topped with ginger powder and whipped cream.