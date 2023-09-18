Hit and Run in Havelock Early Sunday Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 18)–Early Sunday morning, there was a hit and run in the Havelock area where a vehicle hit a utility pole, knocking down a power line over before it took off.

Lincoln Police say it happened at 61st and Morrill Avenue, where 22 LES customers were impacted by an outage. No word yet on when the power was restored and no arrests in the incident.

If you have information on this hit and run case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.