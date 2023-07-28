Hit and Run Collision Thursday Night Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run crash from late Thursday evening at 19th and “E”, where an unknown man left the scene on foot.

Investigators say a witness saw a white male in his 30s, about 5-7 and 130 pounds wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, stumbling down the sidewalk near 15th and Garfield, appearing like he was intoxicated. The witness gave the man a ride home to 18th and “D”, where he got out and fell to the ground. Police say when the woman got out to help him back up, the man jumped up and got back into the car and drove off.

The woman tried to hang on and get back inside the car, before she started to yell at the unknown man to stop driving before the crash at 19th and “E”. The man left southbound on foot and the victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Corolla, was worth about $14,000. No arrests have been made.