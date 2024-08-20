History Nebraska Rebranding Back to Nebraska State Historical Society

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 20)–Effective Sept. 3, History Nebraska will revert back to its original name, the Nebraska State Historical Society.

In a news release to KFOR on Tuesday, the decision to return to the name, Nebraska State Historical Society, interim director Cindy Drake said it represents the commitment to their mission of collecting, preserving and sharing “the histories that unite us.”

“By merging all the best elements, the Historical Society will maintain its strong digital presence and familiarity,” Drake said. “As a state agency, we look forward to creating even more opportunities for Nebraskans and history enthusiasts to engage with our state history in interactive, educational and lasting ways.”

NSHS was established in 1878 by citizens who recognized that Nebraska was undergoing significant change and sought to document the stories of its people. It became a state institution in 1883. In 1994, it was designated as a non-code agency. After Governor Jim Pillen signed off on LB1169 this year, the organization was designated a code agency and part of the Governor’s cabinet. As such, the director is appointed by the Governor instead of a member-elected board of trustees.

NSHS will continue to utilize the brand colors, design and marketing elements adopted when it was named History Nebraska. The State Historical Society runs the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln as well as historic sites across the state including Chimney Rock Museum, Fort Robinson History Center, Neligh Mill State Historic Site, Thomas Kennard State Historic Site, Senator George Norris State Historic Site, John Neihardt State Historic Site, and more than 570 historical markers throughout Nebraska.