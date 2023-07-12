Hind Nominated to be Lincoln’s Next Urban Development Director

LINCOLN–(News Release July 12)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination and intent to appoint Peter Hind of Lincoln as the next Urban Development Director for the City. Hind is manager of the Lincoln Architecture Group at Schemmer Associates Inc., an architecture, engineering and construction field services consulting firm. Hind has more than 23 years of experience in residential, commercial, multi-family and healthcare design. If approved by the Lincoln City Council, he will start in September. Hind replaces Dan Marvin, who served as Urban Development Director from 2019 until he retired in July 2023.

“Peter’s diverse professional background and impressive portfolio position him to continue Lincoln’s trajectory of growth and success,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “He commands rich experience in seeing complex projects through to completion and brings with him a strong commitment to problem-solving, innovation, and public service.”

Before joining Schemmer as a senior architect in 2019, Hind was a founding partner of studio951 in Lincoln and Principal of award-winning FOUNDarchitects. He was also a tenured professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Studies and Master of Architecture degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He studied at the Architectural Association in London. Hind is a licensed architect in Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota and Vermont. He is a LEED 2.0 Accredited Professional and a member of the American Institute of Architects. Hind is also a member of the City of Lincoln Urban Design Committee, appointed by Mayor Gaylor Baird.

“I am truly honored to be given this opportunity to serve the people of the city of Lincoln. I’m excited to work with the Urban Development Department team, the Mayor’s office, and the various constituents and stakeholders to help make Lincoln an even more vibrant, sustainable, and beautiful city,” Hind said.

Mayor Gaylor Baird thanked Marvin for his service to the City of Lincoln.

“Dan Marvin’s visionary leadership of our Urban Development team resulted in record-setting progress on affordable housing, increased housing stability for our most economically vulnerable community members, improved quality and safety of our existing housing stock, and a boom of growth and development across the city,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “He leaves a legacy that can be seen across Lincoln’s growing skyline and in the hearts and homes of residents across the community.”