High Speed Pursuit Into West Lincoln Leads To Arrest
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–An early morning pursuit Tuesday along Interstate 80 in southeast Nebraska leads to the arrest of a Connecticut man.
The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News that a trooper saw a car speeding along the interstate near Milford, clocked at 123 miles per hour. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the car kept going and continued at a high-rate of speed.
The patrol said the car then exited I-80 at NW 48th Street and on to West “O” Street in Lincoln, then heading westbound at a high-rate of speed. The pursuit was called off for safety reasons. A short time later, another trooper saw the car heading southbound on NW 48th Street, going about 98 mph.
A traffic stop was made and the driver, 21-year-0ld Jeffrey Hackett, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several traffic violations.
State troopers say Hackett is at the Lancaster County Jail.