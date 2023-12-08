High-Speed Pursuit Between Lincoln and Beatrice Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–An overnight high-speed pursuit involving a motorcycle between Lincoln and Beatrice.

Some preliminary info from the Nebraska State Patrol shows the motorcycle rider fled a traffic stop late Thursday night. The pursuit lasted over an hour. Once it got back to Lincoln, the NSP Helicopter took over and guided units to where the motorcycle stopped. The rider was taken into custody without further incident.

No other details were available but the investigation is ongoing.