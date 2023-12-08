High-Speed Pursuit Between Lincoln and Beatrice Ends with Arrest

LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 8)–Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln man after a pursuit that began near Beatrice and ended in Lincoln.

At approximately 10:55 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a motorcycle speeding on southbound Highway 77, south of Pickrell. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the rider refused to yield and continued southbound. As the motorcycle reached Beatrice on Highway 77, it turned and accelerated northbound. The rider continued northbound, with speeds varying from 40 miles per hour to over 120 miles per hour, and at times traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 77.

As the motorcycle reached Lincoln, the NSP AirWing took over the pursuit from the air. The NSP helicopter followed the rider as it drove through the Haymarket, then over a pedestrian bridge, and continued driving on streets and trails for some time. NSP Pilots continued to direct units on the ground to the location of the motorcycle as it drove through Lincoln.

Shortly after midnight, the motorcycle came to a stop near Antelope Park on the Billy Wolff Trail and the rider was taken into custody without further incident. Troopers discovered that the motorcycle was stolen.

The rider, Tyler Yates, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, defacing a vehicle identification number, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, and several traffic violations. Yates also had an outstanding warrant. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department assisted during this incident.

8:42am Friday

