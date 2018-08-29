High-Speed Internet Access Expands in NE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Federal Communications Commission says nearly 9,000 rural Nebraska homes and businesses will be getting access to high-speed internet for the first time. The commission says four companies will receive more than $41 million from the Connect America Fund to expand broadband internet in dozens of Nebraska counties over the next 10 years. Most of the money will go to AMG Technology Investment Group LLC, which does business as Nextlink Internet. It will provide the new service to all but about 130 of the 8,900 properties.

