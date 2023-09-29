High School Football Scoreboard Week 6

Thursday

Millard South at Lincoln East-6:55pm on KFOR

Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Lutheran at Centennial

Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Burke

Fremont at Elkhorn South

Friday

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast-7:50pm on KFOR

Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star

Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Northwest at Seward

Auburn at Lincoln Christian

Beatrice at Norris

Waverly at Scottsbluff

Syracuse at Raymond Central

Milford at Malcolm

Parkview Christian at Pawnee City

Gretna at Bellevue West

Millard North at Millard West

Creighton Prep at Omaha Central

Bellevue East at Omaha Benson

Omaha Northwest at Omaha North

North Platte at Omaha Westside

Omaha South at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha Bryan at South Sioux City

Kearney at Grand Island

Omaha Westview at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Ralston at Omaha Buena Vista

Elkhorn at Elkhorn North

York at Gretna East

Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross

Omaha Concordia at Boys Town

Blair at Bennington

David City Aquinas at David City

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock

Columbus Scotus at Douglas County West

Weeping Water at Mead

Dorchester at Sterling

Wilber-Clatonia at Tri County

Freeman at Southern

Wahoo Neumann at North Bend Central

Yutan at Louisville

Palmyra at Johnson County Central

Lewiston at Meridian

Falls City at Nebraska City