High School Football Scoreboard Week 4
September 8, 2023 12:01AM CDT
Thursday
Lincoln East at Lincoln Northeast
Parkview Christian at Heartland Lutheran
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
Grand Island Northwest at Elkhorn North
Friday
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star
Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln High at Grand Island
Lincoln Northwest at Beatrice
Lincoln Pius X at Bennington
Norris at Waverly
Arlington at Lincoln Christian
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
Wayne at Raymond Central
Tekamah-Herman at Malcolm
Bellevue West at Kearney
Norfolk at Fremont
North Platte at Columbus
Omaha Central at Elkhorn South
Millard South at Gretna
Creighton Prep at Millard West
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Buena Vista
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Burke
Omaha Benson at Omaha North
South Sioux City at Omaha South
Millard North at Omaha Westside
Gretna East at Ralston
Blair at Omaha Gross
Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt
Pierce at Omaha Roncalli
Elmwood-Murdock at Omaha Christian Academy
North Bend Central at Yutan
Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central
Freeman at Exeter-Milligan-Friend
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Conestoga at Weeping Water
York at Scottsbluff
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Tri County at David City
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell
Mead at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Hastings at Seward
Elkhorn Mt. Michael at Plattsmouth
Thayer Central at Palmyra
Red Cloud at Pawnee City
Aurora at Platteview
Southern at Johnson County Central