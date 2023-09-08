104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

High School Football Scoreboard Week 4

September 8, 2023 12:01AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA-Lincoln.
Thursday

 

Lincoln East at Lincoln Northeast

Parkview Christian at Heartland Lutheran

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East

Grand Island Northwest at Elkhorn North

Friday

 

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star

Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln High at Grand Island

Lincoln Northwest at Beatrice

Lincoln Pius X at Bennington

Norris at Waverly

Arlington at Lincoln Christian

Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran

Wayne at Raymond Central

Tekamah-Herman at Malcolm

Bellevue West at Kearney

Norfolk at Fremont

North Platte at Columbus

Omaha Central at Elkhorn South

Millard South at Gretna

Creighton Prep at Millard West

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Buena Vista

Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Burke

Omaha Benson at Omaha North

South Sioux City at Omaha South

Millard North at Omaha Westside

Gretna East at Ralston

Blair at Omaha Gross

Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt

Pierce at Omaha Roncalli

Elmwood-Murdock at Omaha Christian Academy

North Bend Central at Yutan

Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central

Freeman at Exeter-Milligan-Friend

Nebraska City at Wahoo

Conestoga at Weeping Water

York at Scottsbluff

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

Tri County at David City

Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell

Mead at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Hastings at Seward

Elkhorn Mt. Michael at Plattsmouth

Thayer Central at Palmyra

Red Cloud at Pawnee City

Aurora at Platteview

Southern at Johnson County Central

Blaze Events