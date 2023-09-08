104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

High School Football Scoreboard Week 3

September 8, 2023 12:01AM CDT
Thursday

Fremont at Lincoln Northeast

Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Grand Island at Norfolk

Friday

 

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East

Omaha Central at Lincoln High

Lincoln North Star at Kearney

Lincoln Pius X at Hastings

Lexington at Norris

Waverly at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Lincoln Christian at Fremont Bergan

Malcolm at Oakland-Craig

Omaha Roncalli at Raymond Central

David City Aquinas at Lincoln Lutheran

Parkview Christian at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Omaha Westside at Bellevue West

Millard South at Millard North

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha Westview at Omaha Benson

Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City

Omaha North at Columbus

Gretna at Creighton Prep

Bellevue East at Omaha Bryan

Omaha South at Omaha Buena Vista

Plattsmouth at Gretna East

Ralston at Blair

Omaha Skutt at Beatrice

Elkhorn North at Crete

Omaha Gross at Elkhorn

Louisville at Douglas County West

Centennial at Fillmore Central

Freeman at Conestoga

Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora

Deshler at Diller-Odell

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock

Schuyler at Fairbury

Platteview at Nebraska City

Milford at North Bend Central

Dorchester at Red Cloud

Grand Island Northwest at Seward

Hampton at Sterling

Doniphan-Trumbull at Wilber-Clatonia

Tri County at Wood River

David City at Syracuse

Bennington at York

Falls City at Omaha Concordia

Weeping Water at Stanton

HTRS at Southern

Johnson-Brock at Mead

