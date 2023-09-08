High School Football Scoreboard Week 3
September 8, 2023 12:01AM CDT
Thursday
Fremont at Lincoln Northeast
Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Grand Island at Norfolk
Friday
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East
Omaha Central at Lincoln High
Lincoln North Star at Kearney
Lincoln Pius X at Hastings
Lexington at Norris
Waverly at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Lincoln Christian at Fremont Bergan
Malcolm at Oakland-Craig
Omaha Roncalli at Raymond Central
David City Aquinas at Lincoln Lutheran
Parkview Christian at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Omaha Westside at Bellevue West
Millard South at Millard North
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha Westview at Omaha Benson
Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City
Omaha North at Columbus
Gretna at Creighton Prep
Bellevue East at Omaha Bryan
Omaha South at Omaha Buena Vista
Plattsmouth at Gretna East
Ralston at Blair
Omaha Skutt at Beatrice
Elkhorn North at Crete
Omaha Gross at Elkhorn
Louisville at Douglas County West
Centennial at Fillmore Central
Freeman at Conestoga
Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora
Deshler at Diller-Odell
Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock
Schuyler at Fairbury
Platteview at Nebraska City
Milford at North Bend Central
Dorchester at Red Cloud
Grand Island Northwest at Seward
Hampton at Sterling
Doniphan-Trumbull at Wilber-Clatonia
Tri County at Wood River
David City at Syracuse
Bennington at York
Falls City at Omaha Concordia
Weeping Water at Stanton
HTRS at Southern
Johnson-Brock at Mead