High School Football Scoreboard Week 2

August 31, 2023 11:01PM CDT
Thursday

Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln High 35, Omaha Northwest 0

Creighton Prep 24, Millard North 19

Sterling 31, St. Edward 22

Friday

 

Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast

Columbus at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Northwest at Elkhorn North

Seward at Lincoln Pius X

Elkhorn at Norris

Beatrice at Waverly

Platteview at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann

Raymond Central at Malcolm

Hampton at Parkview Christian

Norfolk at Bellevue East

Kearney at Fremont

Elkhorn South at Millard South

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson

Millard West at Omaha North

Gretna at Omaha Central

Council Bluffs (Iowa) Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South

Grand Island at Omaha Westside

Scottsbluff at North Platte

Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista

Omaha Gross at Omaha Westview

Ralston at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Omaha Buena Vista at Gretna East

Syracuse at Omaha Concordia

Nebraska City Lourdes at Palmyra

Omaha Skutt at Grand Island Northwest

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood

Plattsmouth at Bennington

Wayne at Douglas County West

Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman

Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock

Wilber-Clatonia at Louisville

Columbus Lakeview at Boys Town

Conestoga at Johnson County Central

Fillmore Central at Milford

