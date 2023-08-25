104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

High School Football Scoreboard Week 1

August 25, 2023 12:01AM CDT
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA-Lincoln.
Thursday

 

Lincoln Southeast at Elkhorn South

Papillion-LaVista at Millard North

Columbus at Norfolk

Beatrice at Omaha Gross

Tri County at Fairbury

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at HTRS

Southern at Johnson-Brock

Friday

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High

Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln East at Kearney

Omaha Benson at Lincoln North Star

Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Pius X at Scottsbluff

Waverly at Elkhorn

Norris at Seward

Arlington at Raymond Central

Malcolm at Yutan

Omaha North at Bellevue West

Omaha South at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Westview

Omaha Central at Omaha Northwest

Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside

Millard South at Millard West

Fremont at Papillion-LaVista South

North Platte at Grand Island

Bennington at Omaha Skutt

Elkhorn Mt. Michael at Crete

Gretna East at Hastings

Blair at Plattsmouth

Falls City at Platteview

Pierce at Wahoo

Palmyra at Weeping Water

Milford at Wahoo Neumann

Twin River at Conestoga

Ashland-Greenwood at Columbus Lakeview

Boys Town at Auburn

Omaha Concordia at Schuyler

Omaha Roncalli at Wayne

Hastings St. Cecilia at Wilber-Clatonia

Freeman at Nebraska City Lourdes

Heartland Lutheran at Sterling

