HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Waverly

Waverly Vikings

Head Coach: Reed Manstedt (6th Year)

Career Record: 55-39

2023 Record: 11-1 (State Playoff Semifinalist)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Harrison Smith, 6-2, 220, sr., DL/TE; Brayden Canoyer, 5-6, 155, sr., RB/LB; Braxton Smith, 6-0, 180, sr., DB/WR; Trev Greve 5-10, 155, sr., DB; Nathan Axmann, 6-0, 180, jr., RB; Chase Dittenber, 6-0, 270, sr., OL; Ayden Amos, 5-11, 245, sr., OL; Max Leininger, 5-11, 210, jr., OL/LB; Gavin Ruskamp, 5-11, 210, jr., OL/LB; Tyson Heine, 6-3, 240, jr., OL/DL; Gavin McMillan, 6-0, 175, soph., WR/DB; Zach McElhouse, 5-10, 170, jr., WR/DB; Keaton Bowker, 5-10, 155, sr., WR/DB; Holden Kroese, 5-9, 240, jr., OL/DL; Carter McMillan, 6-0, 170, sr. QB; Mark Novoselov, 5-8, 185, jr., DL/K; Cooper Whitler, 5-11, 210, sr., LB; Asher Stoddard, 5-10, 155, jr., RB/DB; Derek Sutter, 5-11, 190, sr., TE/LB; Noah Rose, 6-1, 190, sr., TE/LB.

Season outlook: After a perfect regular season and finishing in the semifinals of the 2023 Class B State Playoffs, Waverly looks to be just as powerful, if not better in 2024. Strong senior class with off-season work could be helpful in developing key players lost from last year’s team. Nathan Axmann is among the top running backs in the state and back up Brayden Canoyer (state champion wrestler) will help, plus is a solid linebacker for the Viking defense. Senior Carter McMillan is expected to get the nod to be the starting quarterback for Waverly. Vikings could be a top-five team for most of the year, if things come together.

KFOR’s Broadcast Schedule for Waverly Football: Sept. 20 vs. Elkhorn.