HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Parkview Christian

Parkview Christian Patriots

Head Coach: PJ Book (6th Year)

Career Record: 68-24

2023 Record: 8-3 (State Playoff Qualfier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Thomas Copeland, 5-10, 140, sr., B/B; Miles Cole, 6-0, 160, sr., B/B; Lucas Hawney, 6-3, 210, sr., OL/DL; Alex Shevchuk, 6-2, 175, RB/DB; Timothy Vetsalo, 5-10, 115, soph., B/B; William Gauksson, 6-0, 165, jr., OL/DL; Issy Lewis-Hunt, 5-10, 325, soph., OL/DL; Aiden Campbell, 6-0, 160, soph., OL/DL.