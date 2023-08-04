HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Norris

Norris Titans

Head Coach: Ty Twarling (5th Year)

Career Record; 48-55

2022 Record: 4-6 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Blake Macklin, sr., RB/FS; Eli Holt, sr., HB/ILB; Jax Gates, sr., WR/DB; John Hood, sr., WR/DB; Jarrett Behrends, jr., QB/FS; Brayden Smoryer, sr., OL/DL; Garrett Dorn, sr., OL/ILB; Manuel Garduno Mendez, sr., OL/DL; Logan White jr., WR/DB; Ethan Wooledge, jr., OL/DL; Crew Moeller, jr., RB/DB; Colton Homolka, sr., TE/DE; Coleson Pomajzl, sr., OL/DL; Spencer Jacobs, sr., OL/DL; Thomas Hansmeyer, jr., OL/DL; John Paul Broer, sr., K; Christopher Garner, so., WR/DB; Alex Small, so., RB/CB; Levi Coleson, jr., RB/OLB.