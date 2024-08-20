HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Norris
Norris Titans
Head Coach: Ty Twarling (6th Year)
Career Record: 55-59 (30-23 at Norris)
2023 Record: 7-4 (State Playoff Qualifier)
Returning starters/letterwinners: Jarrett Behrends, 6-3, 205, sr., QB; Logan White, 6-1, 190, sr., WR/DB; Crew Moeller, 6-3, 190, sr., RB/LB; Thomas Hansmeyer, 6-5, 225, sr., OL/DE; Ethan Wooledge, 6-0, 220, sr., OL/DT; Austen Holt, 6-0, 180, sr., WR/DB; Harrison Hudson, 6-3, 260, sr., OL/DE; Chris Garner, Jr, 6-4, 185, jr., WR/DB; Alec Small, 6-0, 180, jr., WR/LB; JT Druba, 6-2, 190, sr., FB/LB; Nolan Reinboth, 6-4, 225, jr., OL/DB; Evan Greenfield, 6-2, 180, soph., QB/DB/K; Levi Coleson, sr., WB/DB; Marcus Nelson, 5-10, 205, jr., RB/LB.
Season outlook: Norris spent the summer rebuilding its offensive line with key returners Thomas Hansmeyer and Ethan Wooledge. Jarrett Behrends is the returning quarterback, with two years of starting experience and Crew Moeller appears to be the starter at running back. A very talented group of athletes will make the Titans competitive in Class B again and another run toward the state playoffs.