HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Norris

Norris Titans

Head Coach: Ty Twarling (6th Year)

Career Record: 55-59 (30-23 at Norris)

2023 Record: 7-4 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Jarrett Behrends, 6-3, 205, sr., QB; Logan White, 6-1, 190, sr., WR/DB; Crew Moeller, 6-3, 190, sr., RB/LB; Thomas Hansmeyer, 6-5, 225, sr., OL/DE; Ethan Wooledge, 6-0, 220, sr., OL/DT; Austen Holt, 6-0, 180, sr., WR/DB; Harrison Hudson, 6-3, 260, sr., OL/DE; Chris Garner, Jr, 6-4, 185, jr., WR/DB; Alec Small, 6-0, 180, jr., WR/LB; JT Druba, 6-2, 190, sr., FB/LB; Nolan Reinboth, 6-4, 225, jr., OL/DB; Evan Greenfield, 6-2, 180, soph., QB/DB/K; Levi Coleson, sr., WB/DB; Marcus Nelson, 5-10, 205, jr., RB/LB.