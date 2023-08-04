HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast Knights

Head Coach: Ryan Gottula (13th Year)

Career Record: 77-45

2022 Record: 5-5 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Owen Baxter, 6-1, 175, sr., QB; Cooper Johnson, 6-5, 300, sr., OT/NG; Stephen Sullivan–Diaz, 5-9, 235, sr., OG; Dane Newman, 6-3, 265, jr., OG; Josh Dozler, 5-11, 290, sr., C; Pierre Allen, Jr., 6-3, 210, jr., DE; Cash Buettenback, 6-0, 205, jr., LB/RB; Nate Appleget, 6-2, 190, so., DB/WR; Sam Folmer 6-2, 215, sr., OT/DT; Bryson Ebeler, 6-0, 205, sr., LB.

Others to watch: Donald DeFrand, Jr., 6-1, 170, sr., CB/WR; Davieian Williams, 6-1, 175, sr., FS/WR; Dallas Washington, 6-0, 185, so., OLB/WR; Zayvion Campbell, 6-2, 204, jr., OLB; Ashton Coffey, 5-10, 165, sr., CB/WR; Isaac Bechtel, 6-0, 170, sr., WR/CB; Kadin Logan, 5-8, 165, fr., RB; Caden Ward, 6-2, 205, so., TE; Connor Knollenberg, 5-11, 160, sr., K; Rafe Robley, 6-3, 225, sr., DT/OT.

Season outlook: Southeast returns key players on both sides of the ball with four experienced starters on the offensive line along with veteran quarterback Owen Baxter. Defensively, Pierre Allen, Jr. and Cash Buettenback are returning starters that need to be great leaders for things to happen. The Knights appear to be one of the more talented teams in Class A this season.

KFOR’s broadcast schedule for Southeast football: Sept. 15-6:50pm at Lincoln North Star, Sept. 29-6:50pm vs. Lincoln Southwest, Oct. 6-7:50pm vs. Millard West.