HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast Knights

Head Coach: Ryan Gottula (14th Year)

Career Record: 83-48 (all at Southeast)

2023 Record: 6-4 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Pierre Allen, Jr., 6-3, 215, sr., DE; Cash Buettenback, 6-0, 210, sr., RB/LB; Dane Newman, 6-3, 280, sr., OG; Kadin Logan, 5-8, 175, soph., RB; Nate Appleget, 6-2, 200, jr., LB/WR; Mason Mehta, 6-1, 185, soph., WR; Caden Ward, 6-3, 210, jr., TE; Zayvion Campbell, 6-2, 185, sr., OLB; Dane Omel, 6-0, 180, sr., DB/WR; Tre Bollen, 6-2, 165, sr., QB; Brandon Taylor, 6-2, 25-, sr., NG; Caden VanCleave 6-0, 195, sr., DE; Jaxon Lollmann, 6-0, 255, sr., C; Tate Sandman, 5-11, 225, sr., OG; Henry Witte, 6-2, 230, jr., DT; Charlie Thorne, 6-0, 160, sr. DB; Mauriel Bradford, 5-11, 165, sr., DB; Brooks Gordon, 5-11, 185, jr., DB; Beckham Rice, 5-11, 185, jr., RB/CB; John Wood, 6-2, 25-, jr., OT.

Season outlook: Five first-team All-City selections return for Southeast this season on both sides of the ball. Pierre Allen, Jr. is a two-time first-team All-City pick, while seniors Cash Buettenback and Dane Newman, sophomore Kadin Logan and junior Nate Appleget are all returning first-team selections. There are a number of starters on offense, specifically at running back and wide receiver. Senior Tre Bollen is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Knights. Defensively, Allen, Buettenback and Appleget are returning starters and will lead the defense.

KFOR Broadcast Schedule for LSE Football: Sept. 6 vs. Lincoln Southwest, Sept. 27 vs. Millard South, Oct. 25 vs. Lincoln East.