HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northwest

Lincoln Northwest Falcons

Head Coach: Brian Lauck (3rd year)

Career Record: 1-17

2023 Record: 1-8

Returning starters/letterwinners: Brady Eickhoff, 6-3, 285, jr., C; Zayden Frye, 5-9, 165, jr., WR; Zander Goering 6-1, 180, jr., TE; Kaiden Wood, 5-10, 190, jr., RB; JJ Kopp, 5-10, 165, sr., FS; Bryson Rumbaugh, 6-1, 250, jr., DT; Roman Mahmoud, 6-0, 285, jr., DT.