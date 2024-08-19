HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northwest
August 19, 2024 11:28AM CDT
Lincoln Northwest Falcons
Head Coach: Brian Lauck (3rd year)
Career Record: 1-17
2023 Record: 1-8
Returning starters/letterwinners: Brady Eickhoff, 6-3, 285, jr., C; Zayden Frye, 5-9, 165, jr., WR; Zander Goering 6-1, 180, jr., TE; Kaiden Wood, 5-10, 190, jr., RB; JJ Kopp, 5-10, 165, sr., FS; Bryson Rumbaugh, 6-1, 250, jr., DT; Roman Mahmoud, 6-0, 285, jr., DT.
Season outlook: A lot of varsity experience is gone due to graduation at various positions, but some strengths include athleticism and size. The Falcons will continue to develop, but red zone efficiency needs to improve and limiting turnovers.