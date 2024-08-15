HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran Warriors

Head Coach: Sean Wieting (2nd Year)

Career Record: 4-5

2023 Record: 4-5

Returning starters/letterwinners: Braxton Glines, 6-2, 150, jr., QB; Trent Ernst, 5-8, 150, jr., WR/DB; Koston Maul, 6-0, 160, sr., WR; Tayven Genereux, 6-1, 160, sr., WR/DB; Kolt Fiddler, 6-3, 190, sr., OL/D

L; Trenton Kumm, 6-0, 150, sr., CB; Isaac Schleicher, 5-11, 210, sr., OL/DL; Hayden Marr, 6-5, 220, jr., OL/DL; Rylen Uhrich, 5-9, 170, sr., LB; Kruz Fiddler, 5-9, 180, soph., LB/RB; Josiah Nsoh, 5-10, 220, soph., OL/DL; Harper Klem, 5-10, 220, soph., OL/DL; Micah Pracheil, 5-10, 160, sr., K.