HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran Warriors
Head Coach: Sean Wieting (2nd Year)
Career Record: 4-5
2023 Record: 4-5
Returning starters/letterwinners: Braxton Glines, 6-2, 150, jr., QB; Trent Ernst, 5-8, 150, jr., WR/DB; Koston Maul, 6-0, 160, sr., WR; Tayven Genereux, 6-1, 160, sr., WR/DB; Kolt Fiddler, 6-3, 190, sr., OL/D
L; Trenton Kumm, 6-0, 150, sr., CB; Isaac Schleicher, 5-11, 210, sr., OL/DL; Hayden Marr, 6-5, 220, jr., OL/DL; Rylen Uhrich, 5-9, 170, sr., LB; Kruz Fiddler, 5-9, 180, soph., LB/RB; Josiah Nsoh, 5-10, 220, soph., OL/DL; Harper Klem, 5-10, 220, soph., OL/DL; Micah Pracheil, 5-10, 160, sr., K.
Season outlook: Lutheran has talented athletes that hope to improve this season. Glines, Ernst and Maul received Top 50 rankings in the state last season at their spots on the field. Further development of this team could prove to be key for the Warriors to be highly competitive by the end of the season.