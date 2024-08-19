HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian Crusaders

Head Coach: Kurt Earl (9th Year)

Career Record: 36-41

2023 Record: 6-3 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners : Truman Paulsen, 6-0, 180, sr., QB/S; Jonathan Thompson, 5-8, 210, sr., OL/DL; Dominick Roth, 5-7, 160, sr., A/C; Mose Dove, 6-0, 240, jr., OL/DL; Dawson Thies, 6-2, 170, jr., A/S; Ezra Bird, 6-0, 180, jr., RB/LB; Asa Wegrzyn, 5-9, 175, sr., RB/LB; Malachi Davis, 6-0, 210, sr., OL/DL.