HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian Crusaders
Head Coach: Kurt Earl (9th Year)
Career Record: 36-41
2023 Record: 6-3 (State Playoff Qualifier)
Returning starters/letterwinners: Truman Paulsen, 6-0, 180, sr., QB/S; Jonathan Thompson, 5-8, 210, sr., OL/DL; Dominick Roth, 5-7, 160, sr., A/C; Mose Dove, 6-0, 240, jr., OL/DL; Dawson Thies, 6-2, 170, jr., A/S; Ezra Bird, 6-0, 180, jr., RB/LB; Asa Wegrzyn, 5-9, 175, sr., RB/LB; Malachi Davis, 6-0, 210, sr., OL/DL.
Season outlook: Lincoln Christian returns a lot of young players with varsity experience. Offensive line could be one of the strong points for the Crusaders, while defensively, they have a mix of experience and youth that could prove to be tough through the course of the season. Quarterback Truman Paulsen will be the leader on offense for LCS.