HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Christian

August 19, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Courtesy of Alpha Media USA Lincoln.
Courtesy of Lincoln Christian School.

Lincoln Christian Crusaders

Head Coach: Kurt Earl (9th Year)

Career Record: 36-41

2023 Record: 6-3 (State Playoff Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Truman Paulsen, 6-0, 180, sr., QB/S; Jonathan Thompson, 5-8, 210, sr., OL/DL; Dominick Roth, 5-7, 160, sr., A/C; Mose Dove, 6-0, 240, jr., OL/DL; Dawson Thies, 6-2, 170, jr., A/S; Ezra Bird, 6-0, 180, jr., RB/LB; Asa Wegrzyn, 5-9, 175, sr., RB/LB; Malachi Davis, 6-0, 210, sr., OL/DL.

Season outlook: Lincoln Christian returns a lot of young players with varsity experience.  Offensive line could be one of the strong points for the Crusaders, while defensively, they have a mix of experience and youth that could prove to be tough through the course of the season.  Quarterback Truman Paulsen will be the leader on offense for LCS.

