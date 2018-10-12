HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Northeast Breezes Past Bellevue East

It didn’t take long for the Lincoln Northeast football team to get on the scoreboard at Seacrest Field on Thursday night.

The Rockets capitalized on two quick touchdowns early from Nick Halleen and cruised to a 57-14 victory over Bellevue East.

Halleen scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 34-yard run with 9:47 in the first quarter. After botched return from Bellevue East on the ensuing kickoff, the Rockets got the ball at the Chieftain 36-yard line. Two plays later, Halleen caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Shadon Shannon for a 14-0 Northeast lead.

Halleen ran the ball for 169 yards, while catching the ball three times for 90 yards. Shannon completed 7-of-9 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns, two of those to Ben Stewart for a 20-yard catch and receiver Tobin Vocasek on a 31-yard scoring strike, which game Northeast a 37-0 lead with less than three minutes left before halftime.

The Rockets (5-3) went up 44-0 at half after sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Collier found Keaton Beaudette on a 45-yard scoring toss.

With a running clock, Northeast got another touchdown in the third quarter on a four-yard run from AJ Berry. The final Rocket touchdown came on a fourth-down situation when Christian Schaub faked a punt and ran 53-yards to score.

As a team, Northeast accounted for 503 yards of total offense.

Bellevue East (0-8) managed to score two late touchdowns, both from Max Wold.

Northeast now prepares to play Lincoln Southeast next Friday at 4:30pm in the regular season finale with playoff implications on the line for both teams.

