HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Links Unload Offensive Attack on Kearney

Lincoln High’s offense put out, perhaps, its best performance of the season Friday night by racking up 680 total yards in a 66-31 victory over Kearney at Beechner Field.

The No. 7 Links were led by running back and Nebraska wrestling commit Isaiah Alford’s 268 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Quarterback and North Dakota State commit Cedric Case threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also surpassed the 7,000 career passing yards threshold.

Lincoln High (6-2) opened up the game by ending an 80-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Horton for a 7-0 lead.

The Links defense got a break when CJ Jones recovered a Kearney fumble, which later set up a drive capped by Alford’s 22-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.

Kearney (4-4) quickly marched down field, off a large gain by quarterback Brayden Miller for 32 yards. That set up a 24-yard scoring strike from Miller to Tristan Southwell.

Alford scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run to put Lincoln High ahead 21-7 after the first quarter.

Kearney got a break when they recovered a Lincoln High fumble. The Bearcats cut the deficit to 21-14 when Parker Brush scored on a two-yard run. Lincoln High got a another touchdown, on a 4-yard run from Alford and then on the ensuing kick, Alford scooped up a Bearcat fumble and returned it ten yards for a touchdown to push the Links lead to 35-14.

But Kearney quickly responded just before halftime when Miller threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cale Masters with the Bearcats trailing 35-21.

After Kearney trimmed the deficit to 11 on a 26-yard field goal from Gabe Heins, Lincoln High took off and never looked back. Alford scored his fifth touchdown on a 2-yard run. Then Horton intercepted a pass and scored on a 31-yard pass from Case.

The Links scored again when Case found Darius Luff on a 29-yard scoring toss for a 56-24 lead.

Miller scored on a 13-yard run for Kearney’s final touchdown of the game. Horton scored again on a 26-yard catch, before Chris Izaguirre 25-yard field goal with less than two minutes left.

Horton finished the game with seven catches for 158 yards, three touchdowns, plus an interception.

The post HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Links Unload Offensive Attack on Kearney appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.