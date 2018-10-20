HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Eight Lincoln Area Teams Make Playoffs

The Nebraska School Activities Association released the high school football playoff brackets Saturday morning, where eight Lincoln area teams will play in the post season starting next Friday, October 26.

In Class A, Lincoln High is the No. 6 seed and will host Elkhorn South at Beechner Field. Lincoln Southeast is the No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 seed Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field, in a rematch from a game earlier in the season.

Lincoln East qualifies as the No. 13 seed and will play at No. 4 seed Omaha Westside. For the third straight season, Lincoln Pius X is playoff bound as a No. 15 seed and will play at No. 2 Millard South.

Class B has Waverly as a No. 5 seed hosting No. 12 seed Lexington and Norris qualifies as a No. 11 seed. The Titans will play at No. 6 seed Seward.

After winning 26-21 at Ashland-Greenwood Friday night, Lincoln Lutheran will be a No. 6 seed in the Class C1 playoffs and have a rematch with the Bluejays, who are the No. 11 seed. The game will be played at Nebraska Wesleyan’s Abel Stadium.

At this point, KFOR FM103.3/1240AM plans to bring you the Southeast/Southwest game next Friday night to begin our playoff coverage. We are still in the early stages on which game we plan to bring you on our sports station, ESPN 101.5FM/1480AM. A final decision will come on Monday morning.

