High-Priced Watch, Ear Pods Stolen From Unlocked Truck in SW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–Lincoln Police say a wristwatch worth around $6,500, along with some ear pods worth around $200 are missing, after a reported larceny from a pickup truck sometime before Sunday morning in the 1600 block of West “B” Street.
Investigators say the watch is a silver Omega Seamaster. The victim told officers he left his Dodge Ram pickup truck unlocked overnight between Saturday night into Sunday morning.
If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.