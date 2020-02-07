High Levels Of CO Force Tenants From Building
(KFOR NEWS February 7, 2020) Carbon monoxide forced 50 or so people from an apartment complex Thursday night at 48th and Holdrege.
It’s being reported that a gas powered paint sprayer inside the building caused the high CO levels. Firefighters went room-to-room with masks because the air was too dangerous to breathe.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports CO levels were extremely high in hallways and rooms, but nobody needed medical treatment.
