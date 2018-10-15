High-Dollar Equipment Stolen From Work Truck

Lincoln Police are looking for a high-priced piece of equipment taken from a Windstream work vehicle some time between Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 from a work site near 70th and Old Cheney.

According to a police report, a 47-year-0ld man found his work vehicle had been broken into, where a plastic box that contained a Ray Safe X-2 high voltage meter and accessory was missing.

Police say there was damage to the rear door window on the passenger side, leaving behind $500 damage.

Total loss for the meter is $7,000.

There are no suspects.

The post High-Dollar Equipment Stolen From Work Truck appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

13th Street Conversion To Begin This Weekend Park Volunteers Sought Son of Governor Ricketts Robbed Near Family Home Nebraska Tax Collections Surpass Expectations In September Woman Critically Hurt After Limb Falls On Her Sunday In Central Lincoln Domestic Fight Leads To Assault On LPD Officers