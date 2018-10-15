High-Dollar Equipment Stolen From Work Truck

Lincoln Police are looking for a high-priced piece of equipment taken from a Windstream work vehicle some time between Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 from a work site near 70th and Old Cheney.

According to a police report, a 47-year-0ld man found his work vehicle had been broken into, where a plastic box that contained a Ray Safe X-2 high voltage meter and accessory was missing.

Police say there was damage to the rear door window on the passenger side, leaving behind $500 damage.

Total loss for the meter is $7,000.

There are no suspects.

