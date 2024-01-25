Hickman Man Arrested Following High Speed Pursuit

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–A 39-year-old Hickman man was arrested Wednesday night, after he fled from a traffic stop in Otoe County and later was apprehended near the Lincoln Airport.

A Jeep Patriot was going an estimated 100 mph, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas. He told KFOR News stop sticks were deployed around the area of the South Beltway of Highway 2 and Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln, which spiked the tires to the SUV driven by Joshua Pearce. The tires went flat along Interstate 80 by the Lincoln Airport.

Thomas says Pearce ran across all six lanes of traffic before he was caught. Pearce as arrested for willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest. Pearce is now in the Otoe County Jail.