Hey, can you sign this?

I’ve been very fortunate to have meet most of my rock & roll hero’s. I have a lot of those experiences saved in pictures with the band and have in many cases had them sign something to me. Having something autographed to you specifically is a very cool thing. Bands sign things all of the time. I have posters, cd slip covers, drum heads, drum sticks and guitars. I have never asked them to sign any part of my body. That however was not the case when Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce was asked to sign a fan’s penis. The fan even brought his own mini sharpie. I’m sorry, but IF I were in a band, that would be a line that I couldn’t cross LOL! Ben finished the story with “You couldn’t have done that today.”
On an Asking Alexandria side note, singer Danny Warsnop said he was asked to carve his name in one fans body with a knife.
As one of the biggest Motley Crue fans ever, I can honestly say that I would never ask to have my penis signed or have any of the members carve their names in my body with a knife. I’m weird like that.