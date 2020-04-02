Hey all you cool cats and kittens, it’s Blink-182.
If you haven’t binged Netflix’s: The Tiger King yet… what the heck you been doin bud?
It’s taken over the internet and it’s got EVERYTHING: tigers, gay polygamist cowboys, straight polygamist buddhists, murder, plots to murder, drugs, kinky sex, YOU NAME IT.
Apparently Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge have joined the rest of us to watch it and have meme’d themselves into the husband-trio Joe, John and Travis.
Tom DeLonge thinks HE’s Joe, in a comment to Hoppus. But Hoppus begs to differ…
“I’m Joe,” DeLonge wrote alongside the post.
Hoppus, however, took issue with DeLonge’s claim to the Tiger King throne, and responded, “The hell you’re Joe. I’m Joe.”
DeLonge then replied, “Either way, you and I end up deeply in love and raising cats.”
