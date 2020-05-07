HERSHEY TOOLBOX

      Breaking News
May 7, 2020

There are few things more reminiscent of childhood like sitting around a campfire with friends, melting S’mores. And when we can all gather again, you will be well-prepared thanks to Hershey’s.

The chocolate giant is selling a toolbox sized, candy bar-shaped caddy that you can fill with all you need to recreate the experience.

Cooking for more than just yourself? Hershey’s also has a grilling basket that can prepare four treats at a time.

According to Delish, you can find these items at Walmart, Target, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

