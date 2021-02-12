HERO? TO ZERO?

The now-infamous ‘Super Bowl Streaker’ claims he made $374,000 by betting on himself before the big game – but his boasting might have just cost him that payday.
31-year-old Yuri Andrade was hailed as a genius after he told a Tampa radio station that he placed a $50,000 bet on whether or not someone would run onto the field during the Super Bowl – which he won by doing it himself.
However, online sports book Bovada says it’s investigating the claim – and will void any bets made by Andrade or anyone else with knowledge of the stunt.
It’s possible Andrade was stretching the truth anyway – he says he placed a $50,000 bet at +750 odds, but betting experts say that prop bet carried a $1,000 limit.
