HERO? TO ZERO?

Feb 12, 2021 @ 10:24am
Did you watch the Super Bowl? Did you see the streaker? Not sure why they called him that because he wasn’t naked but whatever. If you watched the game on TV, you probably didn’t see it as the cameras panned away when he ran on the field. Didn’t bother me one way or another. The players were not too found of the disruption.
At first I thought….this guy is an idiot but do what ya gotta do. He gets at least 2 points for the attempt. Then I read the story. He placed a wager on the game having to do with the chances of a fan running on the field. Well, he won that bet. However, the $374,000.00 winnings may be taken away.

The now-infamous ‘Super Bowl Streaker’ claims he made $374,000 by betting on himself before the big game – but his boasting might have just cost him that payday.

31-year-old Yuri Andrade was hailed as a genius after he told a Tampa radio station that he placed a $50,000 bet on whether or not someone would run onto the field during the Super Bowl – which he won by doing it himself.

However, online sports book Bovada says it’s investigating the claim – and will void any bets made by Andrade or anyone else with knowledge of the stunt.

It’s possible Andrade was stretching the truth anyway – he says he placed a $50,000 bet at +750 odds, but betting experts say that prop bet carried a $1,000 limit.

