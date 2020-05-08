HERE COMES THE TIGER KING PARDON!
Man, I am tired of being right!
Tiger King star Joe Exotic is trying to get out of jail and he’s looking for help from President Trump.
Sources close to Exotic’s legal team say that the plan is to put together a case file that will be sent to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue outlining how Exotic was wrongly convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme against Carole Baskin.
There will be an announcement from the legal team soon but in the meantime, they’ve wrapped a bus that reads “President Trump please pardon Joe Exotic.”
Called it – months ago.