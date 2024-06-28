Here comes the pain: Slipknot’s debut album turns 25

Slipknot‘s self-titled debut album has been cracking skulls and scaring parents for a quarter of a century.

Released on June 29, 1999 — 25 years ago Saturday — Slipknot introduced the world to a group of kids from Iowa who channeled their rage into pummeling music while sporting masks straight out of a horror movie.

Arriving as nu metal was taking over the mainstream, Slipknot features hallmarks of the genre in Corey Taylor‘s vicious vocals over a combination of Mick Thompson‘s heavy guitars and hip-hop elements provided by turntablist Sid Wilson and sampler Craig Jones. That was all backed by a rhythm section of bassist Paul Gray and drummer Joey Jordison, as well as additional percussion by Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

The classic Slipknot Nine lineup also included guitarist Jim Root, who joined the band during the album recording and played on one song, and percussionist Chris Fehn.

The first single from Slipknot, “Wait and Bleed,” became one of the band’s signature songs, and the cuts “Spit It Out,” “Surfacing” and “(sic)” also became ‘Knot classics. Today, Slipknot is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

During their infamously brutal live performances, the Slipknot members would wear matching jumpsuits and their own unique mask. Over the years, the masks would change in both major and subtle ways, with each iteration often signaling the start of a new album campaign.

Of the classic lineup, Taylor, Crahan, Wilson, Thompson and Root still remain. Gray and Jordison passed in 2010 and 2021, respectively, while Fehn was let go in 2019, followed by Jones’ departure in 2023.

Slipknot will celebrate their debut’s 25th anniversary on a U.S. tour launching in August.

