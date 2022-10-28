Herbster, Slama Drop Lawsuits Against Each Other

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–No more court action being pursued between an ex-candidate for governor and a Nebraska state senator.

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and Sterling State Senator Julie Slama have dropped lawsuits against each other. Court records show the dismissals were filed Thursday in Johnson County.

During the campaign, Slama alleged Herbster reached under her skirt and groped her at a Republican fundraiser in Omaha three years ago. Herbster denied the claim and sued back.