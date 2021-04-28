Different kinds of vegetables such as corn, peas and tomatoes in cans
When you find out that you’re going to have a baby there’s usually two questions. Are we having a boy or girl and what will the child’s name be? Even if you’re a HUGE fan of the band KORN, you most likely wouldn’t name your child KORN. In this instance, the birth certificate says her name is Korn. Not because of a drunk Dad, but a mistake made by a hospital employee. The baby’s legal name is Korn, but Mom says she actually named the girl Kora. For now Korn will stick until a new birth certificate is issued.
