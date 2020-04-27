Help Local Music Venues

Local bands are live streaming, writing, releasing new music, and helping keep you entertained online through their social media sites.
They are also looking forward to the days when we can all enjoy live music together in a venue. But to have that the venues need to survive as well.
Here are a couple of things happening to help support the Lincoln venues that rely on live shows.
May Day Lincoln Music Venues in Distressfest
A live music benefit online May 1st starting at 6pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/2598915533768191/
Raffle for the Ultimate Golden Ticket
A chance to win THE ULTIMATE GOLDEN TICKET. Winner gets free shows for a YEAR at Bourbon, 1867 Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, The Zoo Bar and Bodega’s Alley. Winner will be selected May 31st at 5pm.
Help support the local music scene while staying safe, staying healthy, and still rocking!
-Luna