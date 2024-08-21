Helmet cancels US tour: “We look forward to getting back out on the road in 2025”

Helmet has canceled their upcoming U.S. tour.

The outing was set to launch in September and also featured “Bound for the Floor” band Local H on the bill.

“The cancellation is caused by a mix of significant financial concerns and lower than expected ticket sales which is a common problem for many artists this year,” Helmet writes in a statement. “We look forward to getting back out on the road in 2025.”

Helmet still plans to launch their European tour in November as scheduled, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album, Betty.

