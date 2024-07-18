HELMET Anniversary!

Helmet will be hitting the road this fall, announcing tour dates in North American and Europe on Tuesday.

The U.S. tour leg begins Sept. 19th in Hampton Beach, NH and wraps up Oct. 5th in Lawrence, KS. Local H will join the tour as a supporting act.

After that, the band will tour Europe in November and December to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album Betty.

North American Betty dates could be announced in the future.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19th.

MORE HELMET INFO HERE