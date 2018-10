Did you make this years Blaze Halloween party? We gave away a trip to see Disturbed & Three Days Grace in Las Vegas. Congrats to our winner Joe Genrich.

I was not able to make it this year but I did have a fill in. Thanks to one of the Blaze listeners for playing me for Halloween. I’m honored

Nate Nation, Lexi, faux Sparky, Animal, Meta and Meta’s fiance Greyson