HELLO? No I’m not interested.
395265 02: Japanese mobile operator DoCoMo introduces a new mobile phone named Freedom of Mobile Multimedia Access (FOMA) October 3, 2001 in Tokyo. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)
Hello. Is anyone there? CLICK. That’s what usually happens when I get a robocall. As of late, I just let it ring and wait for the voicemail which never happens so it’s good. Oh really a 555 phone number. Isn’t that in the movies? Yeah I don’t think so.
Good news for all of the robocall haters. The US Supreme Court has upheld a ban on robocalls on cell phones. The decision made Monday upheld a law put down in 1991. Opponents argued the exception made the the law unconstitutional, because it restricted free speech all while allowing similar speech by others. Are you kidding me right now? NO ONE WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU! Piss off and stop calling my phone. I absolutely do not under any circumstances want you to call me ever!!!!!!