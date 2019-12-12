Hell To The YEAH

SUPER STOKED to hear this news. The Cult is Working On New Music. Cult front man Ian Astbury says the band will be working on new music in 2020. Astbury says the band has “a few pieces lying around in various stages of completion”. Their last album of new material 2016’s Hidden City was MIND BLOWING. The Cult spent much of 2019 touring behind the 30th anniversary of their classic Sonic Temple album.
I was lucky enough to see them in 2016 in Sioux City and at the Sonic Temple Festival in 2019. It was an early Christmas when the two Cult 30 box sets arrived in September. Since i’m weird like that, I bought both. The Cult 30 Vinyl Box set comes with a cassette. The 5 disc CD set is a good way to take the Cult with you. I spent two days at my desk at work when I finally got the set in my hands. Every cd was amazing!!!!
The band set the bar pretty high with Hidden City. I hope they’re going to push the boundaries again with a new release. Can’t wait!!!!!