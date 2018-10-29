Hell – o – ween Fly away – THE RECAP!

WOW! What an awesome turnout! Cannot remember ALL THE GREAT COSTUMES from Saturday night. From Carl of AQTH, Rick of Rick & Morty, Fairly Oddparents, Emperors New Groove (costume group winner) and Beetlejuice (costume individual winner) – HOLY HELL – We haven’t had a Halloween party like that EVER. Thanks to all the crew at VS Arcade bar for hosting the insanity and congrats to Joe! The Disturbed Vegas Flyaway Winner! Oh, and the guy in the pic in the A7X shirt? He’s dressed as SPARKY! fyi, I’m Bob from Bob’s Burgers (they do NOT make a balding wig, so I drew my hair on with makeup, lol)