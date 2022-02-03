Heavy Metal Horror

Photo Taken In Cape Town, South Africa
A new heavy metal themed horror film will feature members of Slipknot, Arch Enemy, Lamb of God, Sevendust and more. According to The PRP, the film is called The Virginia Bitches and the film will center around a female death metal band consisting of vampires who “break down in a town full of cannibals led by a warlock.” Director Scott Hansen co-wrote the script alongside his wife Desiree.
Meanwhile, Underoath‘s Chris Dudley will serve as both a producer and composer for the film, while Dallas Taylor of Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster, will both executive produce and star as ‘Jerry‘ in the flick.
On the musical front, the following artists have landed roles in the film:
Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)
Dallas Taylor (Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster)
Heidi Shepherd (Butcher Babies)
Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (Misfits)
Corey Taylor (Slipknot/Stone Sour)
Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God, etc.)
Scott Ian Lewis (Carnifex)
Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust)
Lucas Mann (Rings Of Saturn)
Efro Kinyonez (Saint Diablo)
